Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.95.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFX traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.55. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,042. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.48.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.13. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

