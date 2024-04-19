Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPX

Capital Power Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE CPX traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.88. 141,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.