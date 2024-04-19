Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,051,762. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

