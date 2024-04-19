Citigroup Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $78.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.