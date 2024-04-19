Citigroup Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.25.

QSR opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

