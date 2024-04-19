EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.48.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.11. 1,155,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average of $121.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

