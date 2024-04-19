Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,708,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 251.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the period.

BATS:VUSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,428 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

