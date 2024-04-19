D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $153.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.88.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.49. The stock had a trading volume of 826,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,809. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 873.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.