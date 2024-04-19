Davidson Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $456.69. 2,412,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,830. The stock has a market cap of $413.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

