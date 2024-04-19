Davidson Trust Co. Sells 144 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.19. 386,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,153. The firm has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.88.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

