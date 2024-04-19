Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,058,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 673,631 shares.The stock last traded at $35.87 and had previously closed at $35.69.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

