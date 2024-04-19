Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $0.90 target price on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 22.9 %

DFLI stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.53. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

