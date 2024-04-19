JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $25,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 727,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.82. 281,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,276. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.