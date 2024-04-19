Eukles Asset Management Sells 7,095 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. 1,234,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,293. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

