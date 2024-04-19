Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,511 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $63,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

COLD opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.