Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNB stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

