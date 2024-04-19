Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,136 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $13,204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. 804,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,523. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $79.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock worth $5,044,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

