Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.18. 1,582,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,865. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26, a PEG ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.