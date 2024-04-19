Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 38,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $155,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,462,409 shares in the company, valued at $34,188,132.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 38,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $155,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,462,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,188,132.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 19,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $87,251.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,253,325 shares of company stock worth $5,584,594 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63 and a beta of 2.12. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

