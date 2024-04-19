Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.1 %
GOODO stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $20.48.
About Gladstone Commercial
