HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.