Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,197,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 3,550,719 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.83.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

