Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,197,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 3,550,719 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.83.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
