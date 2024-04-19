Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.44 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.14% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,520,000 after purchasing an additional 570,988 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 435,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 141.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 260,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,258. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.