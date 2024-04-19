Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1% on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.89. 6,983,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 46,437,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

