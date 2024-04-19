SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $872.62 million and $130.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,966.43 or 0.99948944 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.82237292 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $118,151,063.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.