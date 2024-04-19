Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 6,709 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2,010.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 245,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 233,898 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,910,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $963,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWX stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

