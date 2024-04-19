iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 233.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

