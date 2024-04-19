Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.20

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.20 and last traded at C$25.20, with a volume of 24811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.92.

Primo Water Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.