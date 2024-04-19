Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,878 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Rambus worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rambus by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rambus by 1,326.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.83. 392,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,710. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

