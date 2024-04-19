Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSCI were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.57.

MSCI Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $505.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.65 and its 200 day moving average is $538.84. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.