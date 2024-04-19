Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,577.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,269.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,170.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

