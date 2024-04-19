Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 9,720 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1,132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
