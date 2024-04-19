Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
KBWB stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.79.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
