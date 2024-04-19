Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,500 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 760,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 294,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

