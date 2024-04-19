Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57), with a volume of 12751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.57).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.
Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.
