Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.99.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Shares of Newmont stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
