NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,687 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.74. 214,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.42.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

