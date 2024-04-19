Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 26.90%.
Old Second Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $615.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.
Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Second Bancorp
Old Second Bancorp Company Profile
Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Old Second Bancorp
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Salesforce Stock Analysis: Deep Dive into CRM Market Performance
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.