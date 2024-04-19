VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $215.73 and last traded at $216.04. Approximately 2,749,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,562,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.16.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.86.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

