OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $85,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,319,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,690 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.