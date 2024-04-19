Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.