Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $9.88 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $9.88 or 0.00015364 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $180.39 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.62 or 0.99990608 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00097419 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.11390218 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,072,103.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

