PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.48

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $26.94. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

