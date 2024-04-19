Qtum (QTUM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $103.02 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $425.34 million and $103.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00006256 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.98 or 0.04779703 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00020931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

