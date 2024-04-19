Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Issues Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.
RF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
