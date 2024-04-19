Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Issues Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 309,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 391,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.