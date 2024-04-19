Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.62

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 14444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Regulus Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.22 million, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.94.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

