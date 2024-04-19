Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

