Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $57.93. 599,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,705,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $90,386,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.