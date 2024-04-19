Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Insider Jasper Judd Acquires 2,283 Shares

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd bought 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £9,953.88 ($12,391.24).

Jasper Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Jasper Judd sold 4,837 shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £21,476.28 ($26,735.07).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 428 ($5.33). 87,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,480. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($4.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 464 ($5.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 423.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £413.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,614.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Increases Dividend

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $11.00. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,074.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.