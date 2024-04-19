Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $610.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $605.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.86. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

