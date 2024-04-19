Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.72

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at GBX 81.42 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,150.00. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.52.

In related news, insider James Stewart acquired 12,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,960.57 ($12,399.56). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

